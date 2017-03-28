Nomura Initiates Coverage on Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) opened at 24.30 on Wednesday. Xencor has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

In other Xencor news, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $45,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at $45,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Kuch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 125,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 76,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. Its segment is related to the development of pharmaceutical products. It uses its XmAb technology platform to create antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer and other conditions.

