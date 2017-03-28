Xactly Corp (XTLY) Position Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.09% of Xactly Corp worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XTLY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xactly Corp by 267.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the third quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the third quarter valued at $1,001,000.

Shares of Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) opened at 11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Xactly Corp has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company’s market cap is $370.35 million.

Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xactly Corp will post ($0.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/xactly-corp-xtly-position-reduced-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XTLY. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xactly Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Xactly Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

In related news, CEO Christopher Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rembrandt Venture Partners Ii, sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,150 shares of company stock worth $2,488,038.

Xactly Corp Company Profile

Xactly Corporation is a provider of cloud-based incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. The Company delivers its solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. The Company has a customer base, including companies in various industries, such as business and financial services, communications, life sciences, media and Internet, SaaS and traditional software, and retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Xactly Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xactly Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.