SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Downgraded by Wunderlich

Wunderlich downgraded shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) opened at 6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm’s market cap is $576.03 million.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.99 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will post $0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Colo acquired 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $506,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Huntington Investment acquired 490,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $3,381,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $25,628,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in SunOpta by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,047,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 1,302,092 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 54.8% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,548,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 548,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SunOpta by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,678,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after buying an additional 531,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $2,824,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. The Company operates through two segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. Its Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains and seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities.

