Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Downgraded by Wunderlich to “Hold”

Wunderlich lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $190.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) opened at 111.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10. The firm’s market cap is $10.29 billion. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $165.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.91 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 35.75% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/wunderlich-downgrades-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $268,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,836,694 shares in the company, valued at $246,153,729.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 59.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.7% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 904 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.