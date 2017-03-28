WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five (WPPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five (NASDAQ:WPPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “WPP operates in a highly competitive and fragmented communication services industry. The company depends on a limited number of big clients for a significant portion of its revenues. Loss of any of these big clients could adversely impact the company’s prospects. In addition, significant international operations expose it to risk of fluctuation in foreign exchange rates, since most of its revenues come from countries other than the U.K. However, WPP reported strong full year 2016 results. The company also outperformed the Zacks categorized Advertising/Marketing Services industry in the last three months. A geographically superior position in new markets and functional strength in new media and data investment management will help WPP in achieving steady revenue growth. WPP is also committed to return value to its shareholders through steady payment of dividends and stock repurchases.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Pivotal Research cut WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five (NASDAQ:WPPGY) opened at 106.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.30. WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five has a 12 month low of $96.94 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five (WPPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/wpp-plc-wppgy-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five’s previous semiannual dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 4.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five by 33,059.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five Company Profile

WPP PLC is a parent company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of communications and marketing services worldwide. The Company has four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight (formerly Information, Insight & Consultancy); Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications, which includes WPP Digital and direct, digital, promotional and relationship marketing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five (WPPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc - American Depositary Shares each representing five Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc - American Depositary Shares each representing five and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.