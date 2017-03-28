FY2017 EPS Estimates for WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five Decreased by Jefferies Group (WPPGY)

WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five (NASDAQ:WPPGY) – Jefferies Group decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five in a report released on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst T. Garrity now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $7.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.00. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five’s FY2018 earnings at $8.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/wpp-plc-forecasted-to-earn-fy2017-earnings-of-7-83-per-share-wppgy-updated.html.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WPPGY. Wedbush dropped their target price on WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five (NASDAQ:WPPGY) opened at 106.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five has a 52-week low of $96.94 and a 52-week high of $121.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five by 17.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.2769 per share. This is a positive change from WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five’s previous semiannual dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%.

WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five Company Profile

WPP PLC is a parent company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of communications and marketing services worldwide. The Company has four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight (formerly Information, Insight & Consultancy); Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications, which includes WPP Digital and direct, digital, promotional and relationship marketing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPP plc – American Depositary Shares each representing five (WPPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc - American Depositary Shares each representing five Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc - American Depositary Shares each representing five and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.