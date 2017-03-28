Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Workday Inc (WDAY) to Market Perform

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson set a $107.00 price target on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $83.00 price target on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 82.92 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $16.83 billion. Workday has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Workday had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday will post $0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $689,151.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $1,097,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,024 shares of company stock valued at $19,319,296 in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

