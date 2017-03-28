Workday Inc (WDAY) Given Market Perform Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $77.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.56.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 82.92 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $93.35. The company’s market capitalization is $16.83 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business earned $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/workday-inc-wday-given-market-perform-rating-at-wells-fargo-co-updated-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 8,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $689,151.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $469,886.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,024 shares of company stock valued at $19,319,296. Corporate insiders own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.