Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (WF) Earns Outperform Rating from Cowen and Company

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (NYSE:WF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 80.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (NYSE:WF) opened at 35.50 on Tuesday. Woori Bank American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) Company Profile

Woori Finance Holdings Co, Ltd. is a financial holding company. The Company serves over 24 million corporate and retail customers with a range of financial services, including commercial banking, credit card, capital market, international banking, wealth management and bancassurance services. The Company’s domestic network consists of more than 1,300 branches and 8,500 cash terminals.

