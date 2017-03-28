Wolseley plc (WOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Wolseley plc (LON:WOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 4,975 ($62.52) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOS. Barclays PLC reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($70.38) price target (up previously from GBX 5,000 ($62.84)) on shares of Wolseley plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($58.44) target price on shares of Wolseley plc in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wolseley plc from GBX 4,600 ($57.81) to GBX 5,090 ($63.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Wolseley plc from GBX 3,930 ($49.39) to GBX 4,370 ($54.92) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Goodbody reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolseley plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolseley plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,669.28 ($58.68).

Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) opened at 5235.00 on Tuesday. Wolseley plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,489.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,285.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 13.12 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,008.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,741.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/wolseley-plc-wos-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital.html.

About Wolseley plc

Wolseley plc is the holding company of the Wolseley Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordic, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

