WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.75 ($2.49).

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) opened at 236.00 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.48 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.70. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a one year low of GBX 168.50 and a one year high of GBX 250.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC’s previous dividend of $1.58.

In other news, insider Neil Davidson purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £30,080 ($37,803.19). Also, insider Paula Vennells purchased 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £29,823.30 ($37,480.58).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

