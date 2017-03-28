Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report released on Thursday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vetr downgraded Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $57.00 target price on Wix.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) opened at 66.15 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.90 billion. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business earned $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Wix.Com will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

