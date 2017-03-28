Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) opened at 5.27 on Tuesday. Windstream Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company’s market capitalization is $512.71 million.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.31. The firm earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Windstream Holdings will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/windstream-holdings-inc-win-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

WIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Windstream Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Windstream Holdings from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Windstream Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.