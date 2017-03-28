William Hill (WIMHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIMHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded William Hill from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) opened at 14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. William Hill has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.12.

William Hill Company Profile

