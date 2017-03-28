William Demant Hol (WILYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Demant Hol (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “William Demant Holding A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The Company focuses on three business areas: Hearing Devices, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. William Demant Holding A/S is headquartered in Smorum, Denmark. “

William Demant Hol (OTCMKTS:WILYY) opened at 10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. William Demant Hol has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

