William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report released on Thursday. William Blair analyst B. Dobell now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business earned $576 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.84 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 52.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) opened at 47.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16.

In other Colliers International Group news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 65,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,492,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,040,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,571,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company’s primary services are outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

