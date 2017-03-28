NN, Inc. (NNBR) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NN in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. William Blair also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.35. The business earned $202 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.97 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NNBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on NN in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) opened at 23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $644.09 million, a PE ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. NN has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $150,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,601. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of NN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of NN by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company. The Company operates through three segments: the Precision Bearing Components Group, the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Within its Precision Bearing Components Group, the Company manufactures and supplies high precision bearing components, consisting of balls, cylindrical rollers, tapered rollers, spherical rollers and metal retainers for bearing and constant velocity-joint manufacturers.

