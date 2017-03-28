Balchem Co. (BCPC) CFO William A. Backus Sells 14,000 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CFO William A. Backus sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) opened at 81.25 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization and industrial markets. The Company operates in four segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products.

