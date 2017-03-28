WidePoint Co. (WYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WidePoint Co. (NYSEMKT:WYY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

WidePoint Co. (NYSEMKT:WYY) opened at 0.5793 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.93 million. WidePoint Co. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT)-based products, services and solutions. The Company offers secure, cloud-based, enterprise-wide IT-based solutions that enable commercial markets, and federal and state government organizations, to deploy fully compliant IT services in accordance with government-mandated regulations and advanced system requirements.

