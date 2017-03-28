Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Foods Market from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a sell rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.32.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 28.53 on Wednesday. Whole Foods Market has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Whole Foods Market had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Foods Market will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Whole Foods Market’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

In other news, Director John Elstrott sold 4,500 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Bashaw sold 2,614 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $77,269.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $796,182. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Whole Foods Market by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Whole Foods Market by 0.3% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Whole Foods Market by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Whole Foods Market by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Whole Foods Market by 4.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

