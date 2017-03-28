Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Insider Sells $24,911.96 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) insider Denise M. Merle sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $24,911.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,717.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denise M. Merle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Denise M. Merle sold 6,503 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $214,599.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) opened at 33.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post $0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 99.7% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

