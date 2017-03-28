Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) opened at 46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $185.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 3,120 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $155,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Mack sold 53,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $2,780,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,402.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $11,990,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after buying an additional 206,232 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 812.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 231,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 159,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

