Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

FOSL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fossil Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $806.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company earned $959 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.13 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Fossil Group’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,259,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Horizon Kinetics LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

