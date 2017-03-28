Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Earns Outperform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $195.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) traded up 0.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,069 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10. The stock’s market cap is $10.29 billion. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $165.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 35.75% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $268,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,836,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,153,729.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,871,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $776,196,000 after buying an additional 1,137,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 122.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $249,884,000 after buying an additional 1,120,097 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,312,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $846,446,000 after buying an additional 543,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,046,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 374.5% in the second quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 610,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after buying an additional 481,710 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

