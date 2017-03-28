Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) – Research analysts at Craig Hallum lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Craig Hallum analyst A. Fuhrman now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Craig Hallum also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/weight-watchers-international-inc-forecasted-to-post-q2-2018-earnings-of-0-59-per-share-wtw-updated.html.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) opened at 15.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $7,327,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 235,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weight Watchers International (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.