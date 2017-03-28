Juno Therapeutics’ (JUNO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Juno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.32 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co set a $30.00 target price on Juno Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Juno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) traded up 3.22% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 1,477,909 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.16 billion. Juno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Juno Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 445.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 409.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Juno Therapeutics will post ($2.80) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,048.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on re-engaging the body’s immune system to revolutionize the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

