Casella Waste Systems’ (CWST) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in a report issued on Friday morning. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, First Analysis cut Casella Waste Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) opened at 13.78 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $574.98 million. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.74 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Heald sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $36,953.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily K. Nagle sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $40,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,496 shares in the company, valued at $491,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,024 shares of company stock worth $1,015,893 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. Its segments include its two regional segments, Eastern and Western regions, which provide a range of solid waste services; Recycling, which offers recycling operations and its commodity brokerage operations, and Other, including organic services, ancillary operations and industrial services.

