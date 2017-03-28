Wedbush Comments on KB Home’s Q2 2017 Earnings (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on KB Home to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.
Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at 19.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. KB Home has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.93.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business earned $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.78 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in KB Home by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.
