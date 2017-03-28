Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Weatherford International Plc (WFT)

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.91 price objective on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Weatherford International Plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) opened at 6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company’s market capitalization is $6.25 billion. Weatherford International Plc has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,462 shares of Weatherford International Plc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $34,248.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 328,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of Weatherford International Plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $80,324.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 318,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,832 shares of company stock worth $167,939 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International Plc during the third quarter worth about $102,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 0.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 14.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Plc Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

