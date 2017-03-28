Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (HXL) CFO Sells 10,249 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CFO Wayne C. Pensky sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $566,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,395.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) opened at 53.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.99.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.55 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America Corp raised Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.
Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.