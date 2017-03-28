Waters Co. (WAT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Group LLC from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $170.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Waters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) opened at 155.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.94. Waters has a one year low of $128.75 and a one year high of $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $629 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 24.06%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters will post $7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $165,473.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $6,698,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,395.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,418 shares of company stock worth $10,915,868. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 66.4% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,441,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,371,000 after buying an additional 973,788 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,856,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,498,000 after buying an additional 603,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,206,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,651,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

