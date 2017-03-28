Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 204,961 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,961 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $5,849,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 91.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $97.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company earned $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

