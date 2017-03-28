Wajax Corp (WJX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued their market perform rating on shares of Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

WJX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Wajax Corp in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wajax Corp from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Wajax Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.00.

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) opened at 22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.34 million and a P/E ratio of 40.85. Wajax Corp has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

About Wajax Corp

Wajax Corp is a Canada-based distributor engaged in the sale and service support of mobile equipment, power systems and industrial components. The Company’s Equipment business is engaged in distribution, rental, modification and servicing of mobile equipment from manufacturers. Its Power Systems business is engaged in distribution, sales, service of heavy-duty engines, transmissions, and power generation product sales, service, and rentals across Canada.

