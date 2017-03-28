Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wageworks Inc (WAGE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “WageWorks, Inc. is an on-demand provider of tax-advantaged programs for consumer-directed health, commuter and other employee spending account benefits, or CDBs, in the United States. The Company administers and operates an array of CDBs, including spending account management programs, such as health and dependent care flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements and commuter benefits, such as transit and parking programs. The Company delivers its CDB programs through a benefits-as-a-service delivery model. WageWorks, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Wageworks in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Wageworks in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Wageworks in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wageworks from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wageworks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) opened at 70.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 129.72 and a beta of 1.04. Wageworks has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $80.50.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Wageworks had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wageworks will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wageworks Inc (WAGE) to “Hold”” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/wageworks-inc-wage-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wageworks by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wageworks by 5.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wageworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wageworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wageworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wageworks (WAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.