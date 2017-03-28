W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on April 17th

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.995 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) opened at 61.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.87. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W.P. Carey Inc. REIT news, insider Mark M. Goldberg sold 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,346.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,193.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

