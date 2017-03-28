W Blair Waltrip Sells 50,000 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 688,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,371,994.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Blair Waltrip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, W Blair Waltrip sold 9,200 shares of Service Co. International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $286,120.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) opened at 30.56 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $809.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.23 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

