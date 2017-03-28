Brokerages Set VWR Corp (VWR) Price Target at $31.83

VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

VWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on VWR Corp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of VWR Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VWR Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VWR Corp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of VWR Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VWR Corp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of VWR Corp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VWR Corp during the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) opened at 27.58 on Tuesday. VWR Corp has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $31.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.13.

VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. VWR Corp had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VWR Corp will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VWR Corp

VWR Corporation is a provider of laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC. Its Americas segment consists of operations located principally in the United States and Canada, as well as in Puerto Rico, Mexico and select countries in Central and South America, including Costa Rica, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and includes over 65 facilities located in approximately 10 countries.

