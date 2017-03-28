Wells Fargo & Co Lowers VTTI Energy Partners LP (VTTI) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of VTTI Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VTTI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VTTI Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of VTTI Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) opened at 18.90 on Friday. VTTI Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $776.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. VTTI Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. On average, analysts predict that VTTI Energy Partners will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTTI. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in VTTI Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VTTI Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in VTTI Energy Partners by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VTTI Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VTTI Energy Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VTTI Energy Partners

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

