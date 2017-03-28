Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $11.00 target price on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) opened at 12.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company’s market cap is $325.67 million.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 195.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post ($2.36) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 519.7% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136,091 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 125.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 50,401 shares in the last quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company is focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s product pipeline includes programs for Parkinson’s disease, a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Friedreich’s ataxia, Huntington’s disease, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and severe, chronic pain.

