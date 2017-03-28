Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Voya Financial worth $37,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,181,000 after buying an additional 1,902,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,544,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,427,000 after buying an additional 964,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,714,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,700,000 after buying an additional 226,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $126,038,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 3,141,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,524,000 after buying an additional 176,392 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) opened at 36.98 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $7.01 billion. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post $3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $100,262.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,557 shares in the company, valued at $661,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $237,312.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,960 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions.

