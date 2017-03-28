Voxeljet AG (VJET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Voxeljet AG to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) opened at 2.81 on Tuesday. Voxeljet AG has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The firm’s market cap is $52.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voxeljet AG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Voxeljet AG

Voxeljet AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacture and sales of three-dimensional (3D) printers. The Company’s offer is aimed at industrial companies active in fields such as aerospace, automotive, engineering, architecture, science, medicine, art, film and entertainment. The Company is divided in two business areas: voxeljet SYSTEMS and voxeljet SERVICES.

