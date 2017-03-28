Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Receives GBX 233.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.09 ($2.93).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOD. HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Vodafone Group plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. S&P Global Inc set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Friday.

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) opened at 210.60 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 58.78 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.08. Vodafone Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 186.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 240.10.

In other news, insider Ronald Schellekens sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £804,000 ($1,010,431.07). Also, insider David Thomas Nish purchased 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £5,965.50 ($7,497.17). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,152 shares of company stock valued at $646,366.

About Vodafone Group plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

