Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.39) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 255 ($3.20) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Beaufort Securities downgraded shares of Vodafone Group plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. AlphaValue reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 242 ($3.04) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.09 ($2.93).

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) opened at 210.60 on Friday. Vodafone Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 186.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 240.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 58.78 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.08.

In other news, insider Ronald Schellekens purchased 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £250.16 ($314.39). Also, insider David Thomas Nish purchased 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £5,965.50 ($7,497.17). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,152 shares of company stock valued at $646,366.

About Vodafone Group plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

