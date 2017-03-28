Visa Inc (V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $96.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded Visa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Vetr downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.68 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a top pick rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Visa from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.31.

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) opened at 88.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92. Visa has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $957,397.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,024,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,753,870,000 after buying an additional 1,207,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,748,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,456,063,000 after buying an additional 2,111,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,126,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,228,182,000 after buying an additional 239,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,441,561,000 after buying an additional 1,061,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 27,427,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,268,257,000 after buying an additional 967,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

