Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 335 ($4.21) to GBX 345 ($4.34) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VM. Investec lifted their price target on Virgin Money Holdings PLC from GBX 375 ($4.71) to GBX 385 ($4.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Virgin Money Holdings PLC from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 425 ($5.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.78) price target on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 377 ($4.74) price target on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price target on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 383.23 ($4.82).

Shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) opened at 319.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.56. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 196.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 379.60. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.41 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virgin Money Holdings PLC (VM) PT Raised to GBX 345” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/virgin-money-holdings-plc-vm-pt-raised-to-gbx-345.html.

In other news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 47,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.16), for a total value of £158,787.32 ($199,556.77).

About Virgin Money Holdings PLC

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail-only bank. The Company is focused on providing residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company also offers a range of investment and insurance products. Its segments include Mortgages and savings; Credit cards; Current accounts, insurance and investments, and Central functions.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.