Vetr Inc. Downgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) to Sell

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $37.67 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) traded up 2.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,486 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.94 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.58) EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $335,417.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,757.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $712,032.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,598 shares of company stock worth $3,556,863. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

