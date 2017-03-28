Verastem Inc (VSTM) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price shot up 6% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verastem traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 327,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verastem stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 901,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 219,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 2.44% of Verastem worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The firm’s market capitalization is $71.39 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company operates in the segment of developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s advanced product candidates are VS 6063, VS 4718 and VS 5584.

