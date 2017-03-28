Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a C$24.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (TSE:VRX) traded up 0.91% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 687,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company’s market capitalization is $5.04 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard Urbain De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

