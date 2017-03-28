Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Jefferies Group LLC

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Group LLC from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRX. Deutsche Bank AG set a $24.00 target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an underperform rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.47.
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) opened at 10.81 on Wednesday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The stock’s market cap is $3.76 billion.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a positive return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl news, CFO Paul Herendeen acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $257,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $272,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,034,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,825,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRX. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 26,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 1.2% in the second quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 9.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Company Profile
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).
Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.