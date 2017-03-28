US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) CEO William J. Sandbrook sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $428,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,065,101.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) opened at 60.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. US Concrete Inc has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 1.19.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm earned $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.92 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “US Concrete Inc (USCR) CEO Sells $428,805.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/us-concrete-inc-uscr-ceo-sells-428805-00-in-stock.html.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Concrete from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of US Concrete to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $34,492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $13,090,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $5,576,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in US Concrete by 358.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 118,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in US Concrete by 59.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 273,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in a range of geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two segments. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.