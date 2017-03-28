US Concrete Inc (USCR) CEO Sells $428,805.00 in Stock

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) CEO William J. Sandbrook sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $428,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,065,101.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) opened at 60.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. US Concrete Inc has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 1.19.
US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm earned $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.92 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Concrete from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of US Concrete to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $34,492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $13,090,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $5,576,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in US Concrete by 358.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 118,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in US Concrete by 59.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 273,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in a range of geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two segments. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.
Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.